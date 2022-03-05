Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Very few in Haryana wanted their bahu in sports: Para archer Pooja Jatyan

24-year-old Pooja Jatyan, who clinched silver in a recent para archery world championship, speaks about her journey and the support she receives from her family.
Haryana-based para archery champion Pooja Jatyan, clinched the silver medal at the World Archery Para Championships 2022 in Dubai.
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 11:02 AM IST
BySiddhi Jain, New Delhi

India’s first medallist in para archery, individual category — this is how Pooja Jatyan will now be introduced to the world. The 24-year-old, who has been afflicted with polio since childhood, clinched the silver medal at the World Archery Para Championships 2022 in Dubai.

Looking back at the support her parents and in-laws have given her, Jatyan says, “Parents toh support karte hi hain, but in-laws ka support is probably more important.” She adds, “I’m from Haryana, and a community where every girl might not have the freedom I have. No family earlier wanted their bahu to enter and continue in sports.”

Jatyan, who moved from Gurugram to Rohtak after finishing class XII and getting married, says, “I have a daughter today, and I don’t know ghar ka kaam. I’m training for several hours a day and going to tournaments... It’s all only because of the support I have at home.”

The para-archery champ is training for the Asian Games now. She hopes that para athletes will get more support in the future: “Aaj har event mein para athletes ka medal hai, aur jahan nahin hai, wahan performance achhi hai. I’d love to see young para athletes be confident in themselves and not feel inferior to anyone.”

