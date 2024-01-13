Vijayveer wins Paris Olympics quota spot in rapid fire pistol

Vijayveer Sidhu was heart-broken when he missed the Paris Olympics quota place in 25m rapid-fire pistol by one point at the 2022 world championships in Cairo. So, when the opportunity came to seal a berth at the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Jakarta, he could feel the nerves. Vijayveer Sidhu secures Paris Olympics quota(Media_SAI)

However, he was able to focus all his energy and qualify for the six-shooter final in fourth place with a score of 577/600 on Saturday. That was enough for him to win the coveted Paris spot as Korea, which had three shooters in the final, and Japanese shooter Dai Yoshioka had already sealed Olympic spots. Once in the final, Vijayveer displayed a more fearless approach to win a silver medal with 28 hits behind gold medallist Nikita Chiryukin of Kazakhstan (32 hits).

India would be proud of its 25m pistol teams after grabbing all the four available quotas in the men's and women's sections. In rapid fire, Anish Bhanwala is the other quota place winner. India won silver in rapid fire at the 2012 London Olympics courtesy armyman Vijay Kumar.

"It’s a historic occasion to win all four quotas in the 25m pistol events. The 25m rapid fire team was consistently shooting high scores last year. We are regularly making it to the finals," said Ronak Pandit, chief coach (25m pistol).

For Vijayveer, 21, it was a big relief to seal an Olympic quota. In 2021, he came close to winning a Tokyo Olympics berth during the World Cup in Delhi.

"I have been coming close to an Olympic quota for a long time. Whenever you miss an opportunity all you can do is go back to the drawing board and work hard," Vijayveer said over phone from Jakarta.

“At every Olympic quota event you are under pressure. But I am more experienced now. I have improved technically and better equipped to handle the stress of a competition.”

Vijayveer and twin brother Udhayveer from Punjab were marked out as the future of Indian shooting when as 16-year-olds they became junior world champions (25 m standard pistol and 25m pistol) in Changwon, Korea in 2018. Vijayveer is now showing promise at the senior level and hopes his brother will soon catch up.