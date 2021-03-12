Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

With a pre-fight staredown in a mall and a fight in a cruise ship in Goa, Vijender Singh is returning to the ring after 15 months with more glitz and glamour. His opponent, Artysh Lopsan from Russia, is fairly new to professional boxing but his 6ft 4inch frame is one factor that Vijender is concerned about ahead of the eight-round showdown on March 19.

The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.

“How much can you sit at home? My main aim was to get into the ring. I was waiting to get a fight in the US but it was not happening. Also, with the pandemic there are travel restrictions and protocols to be followed. So, we thought it was better to organise a fight in India. At least, make a start,” said Vijender on Friday.

When he started to train in January after a year’s gap, it was not easy, revealed the Beijing Olympics bronze medallist.

“I was carrying injuries and niggles when I started; the body was not in shape. In the first sparring, I had bleeding from nose,” he said, pointing to his wound.

“But we did lot of hard training with my coach and friend Jai Bhagwan pushing me. To last eight rounds in professional boxing, you have to have good endurance,” said the 35-year-old.

In his professional career, Vijender has an unblemished 12-0 record, including eight knockouts. However, has never met an opponent as tall as Lopsan.

“It is the first time I will be fighting against such a tall boxer. Reach will be his advantage but I don’t think he has much experience. I have worked on power and endurance. I have sparred with a Jhajjar boy who is quite tall,” he said.

Lopsan, who arrived early on Friday, will have to quickly acclimatise himself, having come from the freezing climes of Novosibirsk in Russia. “It will take a few days to get used to the weather here,” said Lopsan.

“We have gone through his (Vijender) videos and he is a strong fighter but I believe in myself. There will be surprise,” said the 26-year Lopsan.

In his young professional career, Lopsan has four wins, including two knockouts, besides one loss and one draw. While Vijender has not fought in a year, Lopsan contested in three fights last year. “I am fully prepared for him,” he said through a translator.

Vijender will headline the main event of the night while there will be six other undercard fights bearing top Indian boxers including Neeraj Goyat. The fights will take place on the rooftop of Majestic Pride Casino Ship, docked in Mandovi river in Panaji, Goa.

