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Vinesh Phogat’s comeback dream suffers crushing blow as WFI shuts Asian Games door amid bitter standoff

The development came amid an increasingly bitter standoff between Vinesh Phogat and the WFI.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 08:02 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Vinesh Phogat’s fears have come true. Amid an ongoing bitter standoff with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the decorated wrestler’s comeback bid suffered a crushing blow on Wednesday when the federation dashed her hopes of competing at the Asian Games. WFI stated that next week’s National Open Ranking tournament, where Phogat will compete for the first time in nearly 20 months, is not an eligible event for Asian Games selection.

File image wrestler Vinesh Phogat(HT_PRINT)

The National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 is scheduled from May 10 to 12 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and Phogat was eyeing her comeback to professional wrestling through the competition. It will mark her return to the mat for the first time since the Paris Olympics 2024, where she missed out on a medal after being disqualified for being 100 grams overweight. Phogat had initially announced her retirement after the heartbreak, only to reverse the decision in December with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

ALSO READ: Vinesh Phogat reveals she is among 6 complainants in Brij Bhushan case, alleges government inaction

She later questioned the decision to host the tournament in Gonda, considered the stronghold of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and expressed concerns over possible “biased officiating” during the event.

“If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible,” she had said in a video message posted on social media on May 3.

“The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij Bhushan’s) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman — everything can be controlled by him and his people.”

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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