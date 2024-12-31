Vinesh Phogat stripped of Olympic medal; Khelif gender row; BCCI vs PCB: 10 controversies of world sports in 2024

The world of sports in 2024 was marked by a series of controversies that sparked global debates and captured the public’s attention across various disciplines. From cricket and football to chess and tennis, athletes, governing bodies, and officials found themselves embroiled in disputes that challenged the integrity of the games. These controversies ranged from disciplinary issues and allegations of corruption to disputes over governance and unfair decisions. India was at the heart of several controversies, including wrestling and football, but the issues went far beyond national borders, with global ramifications. Here’s a year-ender on the top ten sports controversies of 2024, each reflecting the growing complexity and challenges facing the sports world. Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in women's 66 kg semifinal boxing match(AP)

1. Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification

In a shocking turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics hours before her historical gold medal bout in the women's 50 kg category. Phogat, one of India’s top medal hopefuls, was overweight by 100 gms in the weigh-in rounds on the morning of her final. The Indian officials, Vinesh's coaches, made all possible attempts to reason with the United World Wrestling (UWW) verdict of disqualifying the Indian athlete and striping her of even the assured silver medal, but nothing changed. Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling a day later and returned to India empty-handed, even as the Indian Olympic Association appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding a silver medal for Vinesh. The CAS called UWW's rules draconian but ruled against Phogat's demand for a silver medal. he disqualification led to widespread protests in India, with fans and athletes calling the decision unjust.

2. Imane Khelif Gender Row

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinched the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, but her victory was marred by a contentious gender eligibility issue. The controversy erupted during the Games in August, following Khelif’s swift win against Italian boxer Angela Carini, who was left in tears and withdrew from the match after sustaining a severe nose injury just 46 seconds in. This incident sparked widespread discussion about gender policies in sports, making headlines and attracting attention from notable figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and author JK Rowling, known for the "Harry Potter" series. Furthermore, Khelif had previously faced a ban from competing in women's boxing due to an undisclosed gender test failure, which led many to argue that she should not have been allowed to participate in the women's division.

3. PCB vs BCCI for Champions Trophy 2025

In cricket, the ongoing feud between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took a dramatic turn when the two boards clashed over the location of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The PCB accused the BCCI of unfairly blocking Pakistan’s hosting rights despite the country being the original host of the tournament. The BCCI countered, arguing that the political tensions between India and Pakistan made it unfeasible to hold the event in Pakistan. The BCCI told the ICC that the Indian government had not given clearance to travel to Pakistan. The controversy escalated as the PCB threatened to withdraw from future ICC events, and calls for a neutral venue for the tournament gained momentum. After several rounds of meetings, the ICC finally came up with the hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy.

4. Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul Spat in IPL 2024

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, a public spat between team owner Sanjeev Goenka and batter KL Rahul took centre stage. The conflict began after Rahul, the then-captain of Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants, faced a string of poor performances in the tournament. Goenka, known for his outspoken nature, criticized Rahul publicly, leading to a bitter exchange between the two after an IPL group-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The fallout from this public dispute became a major talking point, with many questioning the role of franchise owners in micromanaging players. It raised questions about the pressure placed on athletes in a high-stakes commercial environment like the IPL. Rahul was later released by LSG and picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore in the IPL mega auction.

5. Magnus Carlsen Disqualified from World Rapid and Blitz for Dress Code

Chess icon Magnus Carlsen was controversially disqualified from the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship after being accused of violating the event’s dress code. Carlsen appeared at the tournament wearing jeans, which organizers claimed was in breach of the formal dress requirements. FIDE slapped a monetary fine on the five-time world champion but advised him change into the formal attire immediately, which the Grand Master from Norway refused. Carlsen said it became a battle of principle for him. The defending champion then pulled out of the Blitz competition.

6. Real Madrid Boycotts Ballon d'Or

In a bold and unprecedented move, Spanish football club Real Madrid announced it would boycott the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2024, citing what they described as bias in the voting system. The club was surprised to learn that Manchester City’s Rodri, rather than their own Vinicius Junior, would be taking home the esteemed award. Vinicius secured second place in the overall points rankings, with his Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal also making notable appearances in the standings.

7. Jannik Sinner Doping Violations

In tennis, rising star Jannik Sinner faced allegations of doping violations after an independent investigation revealed traces of banned substances in his urine samples. Sinner vehemently denied the accusations. In March, Sinner received positive results from two different drug tests. Following this, the World Anti-Doping Agency challenged the decision to exonerate him in September. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is anticipated to make a final decision early next year. In the interim, Sinner clarified that the prohibited performance-enhancing substance inadvertently entered his body during a massage by his physiotherapist, who had applied a spray containing steroids to treat a cut on his finger.

8. Igor Stimac and AIFF tussle

Igor Stimac’s time as the head coach of the Indian men’s football team ended on a disappointing note. The former Croatian centre-back and manager was dismissed by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) following a string of losses in the AFC Asian Cup held in Qatar, which also included his failure to lead the team into the AFC Third Round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. In the aftermath of his dismissal, Stimac engaged in a public dispute with the AIFF, criticizing the organization and labelling it as “full of lies” while claiming that Indian football was “imprisoned.” He subsequently filed a complaint with FIFA regarding an alleged breach of contract and secured a compensation package amounting to $400,000.

9. Protests Against FIFA for Allocation of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia

FIFA's decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia prompted backlash from rights groups due to the country's human rights record. The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said that it will "vote against FIFA's awarding of hosting rights for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups by acclamation," adding that it had "formally criticised the process in a letter to the world governing body."

10. Formula 1 Budget Cap Violations

The Formula 1 community was shaken by revelations of budget cap violations by several teams, including some of the sport’s biggest names. The governing body, the FIA, launched investigations into these allegations, claiming that teams had exceeded the allowed financial limits in an effort to gain a competitive edge. The violations threatened to undermine the integrity of the sport, especially in a season where competition was expected to be tight. Some teams faced significant penalties, including fines and point deductions, which added fuel to the controversy. The incident raised concerns about financial transparency in motorsport and the need for stronger enforcement of rules.