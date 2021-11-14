Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Virat Kohli congratulates National Sports awardees: ‘Your excellence will inspire many’
others

Virat Kohli congratulates National Sports awardees: ‘Your excellence will inspire many’

Kohli, who was conferred with Khel Ratna award in 2018, said the awardees' excellence will inspire many people to pursue their sporting passion.
The recipients of National Sports Awards 2021. (Twitter/Virat Kohli)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli on Sunday congratulated the athletes and coaches who were awarded during the National Sports Awards on November 13. 

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Sports and Adventure Awards (Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards-2021, Dronacharya Awards-2021, Arjuna Awards-2021, Dhyan Chand Awards-2021, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2021, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy-2021 and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2020) at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

"A great moment of pride and congratulations to all the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Adventure award winners. Your excellence will inspire so many people to pursue their sporting passion," Kohli tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower who became the only second Indian to win an Olympic gold medal (individual sport), was presented with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, alongside wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj. 

Indian opening batter and Kohli's long-time teammate Shikhar Dhawan, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, and Para shuttler and Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj were among the 35 athletes who received the prestigious Arjuna Award.

RELATED STORIES

Indian athletics coach TP Ouseph and former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Siwach were among the 10 coaches who received the Dronacharya Award.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

