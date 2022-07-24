'Another laurel to his name!': Sachin Tendulkar, former cricketers react as Neeraj Chopra scripts history in Worlds

Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he became the second Indian to win a medal in World Championships history. Bagging a silver medal in the javelin throw final in Oregon, Neeraj won India's second medal in World Championships in 29 years, after Anju Bobby George's bronze medal in 2003. Legendary cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian cricket fraternity to pass on their congratulatory message to the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. He wrote, "@Neeraj_chopra1 has added another laurel to his name! India is very proud of you! Heartiest congratulations on winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. #WCHOregon22".

Cricket great Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Unstoppable in every sense of the word well done @Neeraj_chopra1 ! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand! #worldchampionships2022 #NeerajChopraWinsSilver".

Meanwhile, Indian batting great Virender Sehwag said, "Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom “Kya Fenkta Hai” is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra . Once again making India proud with a Silver at the World Athletics Championship."

"Our star-boy, @Neeraj_chopra1 has once again shown the world, the power of determination, bypassing all preconceived notions as he dexterously threw his javelin at the World Athletics Championship at Oregon. The Nation is proud of you for bringing home a silver medal", wrote Manoj Tiwary.

Meanwhile, legendary Test cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "Many congratulations to the only 2nd Indian to win #WorldAthleticsChampionship medal Performing at big platforms and paving way for Indians in athletics, #NeerajChopra you're a true champion! Best wishes for #CWG22."

India's second participant in the javelin throw final Rohit Yadav finished in 10th position with a best throw of 78.62m. After his silver medal finish, Neeraj spoke to SAI and said, "I'm feeling really great today to have won a silver medal for the country. Next year again, we have the World Championships and the aim will be to do better there. A big thanks to SAI, the federation and the government who have supported us and given us a foreign coach and sent us abroad for training. I hope in every sport, we keep getting support and we make more progress".

