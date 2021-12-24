Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / WADA reinstates India's dope testing lab accreditation
others

WADA reinstates India's dope testing lab accreditation

The facility in New Delhi was initially suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, with that suspension being extended twice.
Head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it has reinstated the accreditation of India's National Dope Testing Laboratory, which had been suspended since August 2019.

The facility in New Delhi was initially suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, with that suspension being extended twice.

The first extension came in February 2020 due to "outstanding non-conformities", taking effect in July 2020. The suspension was extended for another six months in January 2021, as COVID-19 affected WADA's ability to conduct an on-site assessment of the lab.

The decision to reinstate accreditation was taken following a remote assessment in September this year and allows the lab to resume anti-doping activities, including urine and blood tests, WADA said.

"WADA is pleased to confirm that the New Delhi Laboratory's accreditation has been reinstated after what has been an extended process due to complications related to COVID-19," WADA President Witold Banka said in a statement on Thursday.

"We will continue to work closely with them to ensure that the Laboratory continues to operate to the high standards required by WADA."

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wada
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP