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Wanyonyi in shock defeat to Briton's Burgin in Rabat Diamond League

Wanyonyi in shock defeat to Briton's Burgin in Rabat Diamond League

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:30 am IST
AFP |
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Briton Max Burgin stunned Olympic 800 metres champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi in the Rabat Diamond League meeting on Sunday while Kenny Bednarek eased to a supremely comfortable 200m win over Letsile Tebogo.

Wanyonyi in shock defeat to Briton's Burgin in Rabat Diamond League

Burgin, 24, who was earmarked as a future world or Olympic medallist when he broke through the youth ranks before injuries hampered his progress, was simply too strong for Wanyonyi, the man who last year came close to breaking David Rudisha's 14-year-old world record.

The Briton's win in 1min 42.98sec, over half a second faster than Wanyonyi's 1:43.56, suggests he can aim for something special at the main event of the season, the new World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest in September.

Wanyonyi said he realised he is the man to shoot at now: "I expected a race like this where someone would push me to my maximum. The race was so good, my fastest of the season. At the same time, it was very tough."

American Yared Nuguse dug deep to hold off fast-finishing world champion Isaac Nader of Portugal in 3:30.35 in a high-quality men's 1500 metres.

In the women's equivalent, Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu unleashed a decisive final lap to win the sixth Diamond League race of her career in 3:58.25.

In the men's 400 metres, Jacory Patterson set a meeting record of 44.11sec in front of Britain's Olympic silver medallist from Paris, Matt Hudson-Smith, who clocked 44.25 in his season-opening race.

Quincy Hall, the man who beat Hudson-Smith to that 2024 Olympic title but who was beset by hamstring injuries last year, showed he still has a long way to go in his recovery as he trailed in last.

Tina Clayton powered to victory in the women's 100m, leading home a Jamaican 1-2-3 with a time of 10.85sec.

Audrey Werro, the Swiss athlete who made such an impressive breakthrough last year, was an impressive winner of the women's 800m in 1min 56.56sec, leaving the reigning world champion Lilian Odira of Kenya in third.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria blasted to victory in the women's 100m hurdles and Ukrainian world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh took the women's high jump after clearing 1.97m.

Sri Lankan javelin specialist Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is the top-ranked thrower of the year but the 23-year-old had to bow to two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Pathirage threw 85.97 metres to Peters' winning effort of 86.08m.

gj/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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