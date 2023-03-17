Warriors Lose Draymond Green to suspension after technical foul fiasco

Golden State Warriors will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday without Draymond Green, who has been suspended for exceeding the NBA's technical foul limit. The 33-year-old forward received his 16th technical foul during the second quarter of the Wednesday game against Los Angeles Clippers, leading to an automatic one-game suspension without pay as per NBA rules.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after receiving a technical foul during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.(Getty Images via AFP)

The suspension came after Green tossed a ball that hit Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook's head following a Clippers bucket with 40.8 seconds left in the second quarter. Despite the possibility of the suspension being rescinded after further review, Green seemed doubtful, saying, "If that's a tech, then every word you say on the court is a tech. We'll see."

While Green has reached 15 technical fouls twice before, it is the first time he has crossed the technical foul limit in his 11-year NBA career. The Warriors currently sit at the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a record of 36-34 following their loss to the Clippers.

Green's absence may affect the Warriors' chances of securing their playoff spot, but they will have to do their best in the remaining four games of their current five-game road trip. The NBA has also announced that any technical foul Green is called for in the Warriors' final games will result in a $5,000 fine, and every two techs will result in another one-game suspension. The Warriors are looking forward to Green's return when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

