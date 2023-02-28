Draymond Green: Comparing his game to Tupac's thoughtful but aggressive persona

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently revealed which artist he believes best describes his playing style. In a conversation with rapper and songwriter Mistah F.A.B, Green compared his game to legendary rapper Tupac's. He explained, "what Pac pictured, I try to embody. I feel like it's me to the T. I just feel like that's my whole character."

Green has been a vital member of the Warriors since their championship years. His intelligence and versatility on the court have made him a contributor on both ends of the ball. As the primary playmaker, the Warriors' offence runs through him, resulting in one of the most fundamentally sound offensive structures in the league. Additionally, on the defensive side of the ball, the former Defensive Player of the Year has made his presence known as an anchor.

However, Green's contributions go beyond his skills on the court. He is a tremendous communicator and leader, known for his loyalty and aggression. These qualities make him an incredibly valuable asset for the Warriors, especially as they continue to navigate through a season riddled with injuries.

Green sustained a knee injury during the first game back from the All-Star break against the LA Lakers. Since then, the Warriors have done a solid job of staying afloat, winning games against the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves without two key players, Green and superstar Steph Curry.

However, Green's absence has been felt, and the Warriors need every asset possible to break past the .500 mark. In a positive turn of events, Green's MRI results came back clean, and he was seen practising with the team on Monday. He has been upgraded to questionable for the upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which could be a crucial one for the Warriors.

The comparison between Green and Tupac is quite appropriate. Both possess a thoughtful demeanour combined with a tendency to respond sharply at a moment's notice. As Green continues to steer the Warriors in the right direction, his leadership and defensive prowess make him a vital asset to the team.