Watch | Kobe Bryant's pre-recorded heartfelt message to Pau Gasol at Laker's jersey retirement ceremony

Kobe Bryant’s legacy lives on as he delivered a heartwarming pre-recorded message during the Los Angeles Lakers’ jersey retirement ceremony for his dear friend and former teammate Pau Gasol. In the message, Bryant predicted that Gasol’s jersey number would be retired next to his number and expressed how he couldn’t have won all those championships without him.

“I don’t win those championships without Pau. We know that, everybody knows that,” Bryant said in the emotional message.

Gasol and the Lakers were visibly touched by the message, especially since Bryant has been a significant topic of discussion leading up to the event. The Spanish international expressed a “sense of loss” and sadness leading up to the ceremony. “I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, but to love his family. That’s how I deal with it,” Gasol said.

However, despite the bittersweet moment of seeing his number retired beside Kobe’s no. 8 and 24, Gasol is proud and honored to receive this recognition for his contributions to the team and the sport of basketball.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol's retired jersey hangs on the rafters next to the jersey of late Kobe Bryant during the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, (AP)

“Seeing that jersey going up there, it’s something I always dreamed of, but it’s a tough one too,” Gasol shared. “But I know he’s going to be with us, he’s going to be watching over us, and he’s going to be proud.”

Bryant’s final message to Gasol served as a reminder of their successful partnership and deep friendship, leaving a lasting impact on the Lakers community and beyond.

