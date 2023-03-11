Home / Sports / Others / Watch: Mark Wahlberg provokes Hasbulla to take him down in Power Slap League

Watch: Mark Wahlberg provokes Hasbulla to take him down in Power Slap League

Updated on Mar 11, 2023 12:52 AM IST

A hilarious video of Hasbulla went viral on social media where he is seen being asked to slap Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

Celebrity vlogger Hasbulla Magomedov and Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Celebrity vlogger Hasbulla Magomedov and Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg recently appeared in the ongoing Power Slap League. Both were invited as UFC President Dana White's guests to promote the Power Slap's finale this weekend.

A hilarious video of Hasbulla went viral on social media where he is seen being asked to slap Wahlberg. In the presence of White, people goof around with the duo and are heard provoking Hasbulla to take down Wahlberg. But Hasbulla chooses not to slap the Hollywood star.

The video went viral on social media and several fans reacted to it.

“Mark Walbergs inner dialogue: “FINALLY, someone shorter than me.*happy squats to eye level*,” tweeted one fan.

“I’m surprised Hasbulla didn’t pull the trigger and slap Wahlberg immediately,” posted another fan.

“Will Smith would have done it," commented another user

“Dude is a Legend” tweeted another fan.

Hasbulla has gained immense popularity in the world of MMA, due to his daring yet comical pranks on fighters, and his close ties with UFCchampions such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, the finale of the Power Slap League will happen on Saturday, March 11.

ufc
Story Saved
