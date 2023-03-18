Watch: Maxi Kleber's three-pointer that helped Dallas Mavericks win thriller against LA Lakers

In a thrilling contest, Dallas Mavericks defeated LA Lakers by 111-110 on Friday night. Maxi Kleber emerged as the hero of the match as his three-pointer in the dying seconds of the game, proved to be a nail in Lakers' coffin. With a contribution of 38 points, Kyrie Irving played a major role in Mavericks' win. Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with Maxi Kleber #42 after he scored the game winning three-point basket against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the game at Crypto.com Arena on March 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Mavericks defeated the Lakers, 111-110. (Getty Images via AFP)

Lakers seemed to be comfortably headed towards a 2-point win over their opponent until the last seconds. But then Maxi received a pass from Kyrie and he delivered a perfect throw to the basket to grab victory for his team. Official Twitter account of NBA tweeted a video of the thrilling moment when Maxi secured the winning points.

ALSO READ| UFC 286: Full Match Card, Live Streaming details and Timing in USA and in India

"Maxi Kleber sinks the CLUTCH triple to lift the @dallasmavs to the win," tweeted NBA.

For LA Lakers, Anthony Davis played the most prominent role as he amassed 26-points, 10 rebounds and three assists but ended up on the losing side.

“It sucks to say the least,” said Austin Reaves after the loss.

"If you don’t care about losing games that are really meaningful, what’s the point of playing?” Reaves added.

This loss has complicated matters for Lakers who are looking to seal a berth in the playoffs. Talking about their situation, Dennis Schroder said “I think how we are as a group right now, the chemistry, I think, is in a perfect place. Like I said, we just have to try to get the No. 6 seed, that’s our goal and our wish. And then go from there.”

Meanwhile, with the win, Mavericks have now reached the No. 6 position with 36-35 record. They secured their second win on the trot on Friday.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is currently out of action as he is recovering from foot injury.