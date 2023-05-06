Watch: Neeraj Chopra's World Lead 88.67m throw that helped him continue global domination at Doha Diamond League

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made a winning start to the year, as he clinched the Doha Diamond League title on Saturday night. The Olympic champion recorded the best throw of 88.67 – which is also the highest this year – to clinch the title. The title-winning throw was also Neeraj's first of the evening; he defeated a star-studded lineup that included world champion Anderson Peters, and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Valdejch, among others.

Neeraj Chopra(JioCinema)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grenada's Peters had begun the competition with a throw of 85.88, which was followed by Neeraj's World Lead throw. In his second attempt, Czech Valdejch came closest to the Indian javelin thrower, falling short by only 0.04m.

Watch Neeraj's title-winning throw here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 90m mark did elude Neeraj and the India star looked unhappy with his first attempt, which hints at the signs to come. Ahead of the Doha meet, Neeraj did say that he would be aiming at breaching the crossing the 90 metre mark.

"I am getting this question asked since 2018. I believe I can do this year because I was very close to the mark last season. I think the injury mid-season could be a reason why I did not cross the 90m mark. There is no overconfidence in me when I say that this season I have the belief that I will cross the 90m mark," Neeraj had said during his interaction with the media.

While Valdejch ended at second spot thanks to his second attempt, Anderson Peters -- with his first attempt throw of 85.88 -- stood third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chopra will now head to Lausanne (June 30) for his second appearance at the meet, before travelling to Monaco (July 21) and Zurich (August 31) before it winds down to Hayward Field in Eugene for the finale on September 16.

The only other Indian at the Doha meet on Friday – Eldhose Paul – had an indifferent outing in the triple jump event, as he finished far from his personal best of 16.99m, recording only 15.84m.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON