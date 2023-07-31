‘We’re here for the ups and downs,' LeBron James’ foundation stands by I Promise School: report

A philanthropic project by NBA legend LeBron James to help at-risk students and parents in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, is facing some challenges.

Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

The I Promise School, which opened in 2018 as part of the Akron Public Schools system, has not seen its eighth-grade students pass the state’s math test since they were in the third grade, according to a report by the Akron Beacon Journal.

The report said that one Akron Public Schools official called the test results “discouraging.”

“It is discouraging,” said Keith Liechty-Clifford, the district’s director of school improvement.

The I Promise School, which works in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation, aims to “help those students who are already falling behind and in danger of falling through the cracks,” according to its website.

The school receives the same local, state, and federal funding as any other public school, but it also offers a unique approach to education, trying to intervene early for the district’s lowest-performing students.

Last month, James launched the I Promise Housing development, which will provide 50 affordable units in Akron.

I Promise School, Ohio entrance stairs. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“Young people who have a quality place to live are better students and become better citizens in our community,” said Dan DeVille of the East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation to News 5 Cleveland.

However, some Akron school officials are concerned about the school’s lack of progress on testing standards.

School board President Derrick Hall said he was disappointed by the school’s performance.

“For me as a board member, I just think about all the resources that we’re providing,” Hall said. “And I just, I’m just disappointed that I don’t think, it doesn’t appear like we’re seeing the kind of change that we would expect to see.”

Liechty-Clifford also shared data that showed some students’ grades improved from year to year based on state test results, while others declined.

The James Family Foundation issued a statement on Monday saying it remains committed to its mission.

“When we started this work to wraparound students through education, we entered this partnership with Akron Public School for the long haul,” the statement said.

“Because this work requires a long-term commitment, hard work, and a lot of love and care. And that’s what we bring each and every day because the I Promise School is more than a school. We’re here for the ups and downs, and will continue to wrap around our students and their entire families so they can be successful in school and in life, no matter the challenges and obstacles that come their way.”