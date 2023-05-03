WGM Vantika rises to India No.3 player, hopes to make Asian Games cut

WGM Vantika Agrawal has increased her FIDE rating by 61 points, reaching 2428, and has now become the No. 3 woman player in India. Vantika, a student of SRCC, has played four International tournaments in the last two months, and achieved her 3rd and final IM norm in Budapest. She became the 11th Indian woman to achieve International Master (IM) tittle in chess. She is hoping to be selected for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Vantika Agrawal has increased her FIDE rating by 61 points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vantika became the women's champion at the Menorca Open last month in Spain. She has also won bronze at the national women's championship in Kolhapur in January and then bagged gold for the Airport Authority of India in February.

She played on Board 1 for India 2 Team at the 44th Chess Olympiad last year. In 2021, Vantika achieved the Woman Grand Master title, became national champion and won gold for SRCC in the FIDE Binance B-Schools Cup.

In 2020 she was part of the Indian gold medal-winning team in the Olympiad. She was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while she also received the President's Award from former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee for excellence in sports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON