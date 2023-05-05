When Michael Jordan gave a small tip of $5 and got called out

Basketball legend Michael Jordan's life has been full of interesting stories both on and off the court. Known widely for his competitive spirit and the zeal to be No.1, there was an interesting moment in Jordan's life when former ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky got the better of him while gambling at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Rich Strafella, former VP of Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, once narrated the story involving Jordan and Gretzky. Both sportspersons were gambling when a waitress brought them their drinks. Jordan tipped the waitress with a $5 tip but Gretzky took it away and gave it back to the basketball legend. Gretzky then took a $100 chip from Jordan's stack and tipped the waitress with it. He went on to tell Jordan that it was the way to tip in Las Vegas.

"I remember a night when Wayne Gretzky insulted Michael Jordan at the table. It was a private salon game. Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress, and he gave her a five-dollar chip. Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress' tray, gave it back to Michael, grabbed a hundred-dollar chip from Michael's stack and put it on the cocktail waitress' tray. Then he said, "That's how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael," said Strafella.

There are no reports about what happened after Gretzky's daring act to Jordan. Given Jordan's no-nonsense attitude, it's surprising if Gretzky really got away with the incident.

Meanwhile, there have also been stories of Jordan's generosity. During his illustrious career, Jordan earned tons of money. So once he gifted a Ferrari car to his NBA teammate, Scottie Pippen.

"For the Christmas of '97, Pippen had an earring made for Jordan - a diamond-encrusted replica of the NBA championship trophy," Chicago reporter Melissa Isaacson wrote in a 2010 column for ESPN.

As a return gift to Pippen, Jordan presented him his Ferrari. 'He wanted it so bad,' said Jordan. It wasn't a double locker, but it would do."

