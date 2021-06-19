Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Milkha Singh finished a close 4th & missed out on an Olympic medal - WATCH
When Milkha Singh finished a close 4th & missed out on an Olympic medal - WATCH

Malcolm Spence of South Africa went past Milkha Singh and won the bronze medal, which was decided by a photo finish.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Milkha Singh (left) finishing 4th, behind South Africa's Malcolm Spence (right) in the 1960 Rome Olympics 400 metre final race.(Youtube/screengrab)

India has never won a medal in the track and field discipline in Olympic Games. Over the years there have been only two Indian sprinters, who have come within a whisker of standing at the podium at an Olympics, Milkha Singh and PT Usha.

Milkha, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday of complications due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), finished fourth in the 400 metre final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

WATCH - MILKHA SINGH 1960 ROME OLYMPICS 400 metre FINAL

Singh, the reigning Asian Games champion in the 400 metre distance, was one of the favourites to win a medal owing to his performances in continental events and also his strong outing in the heats before qualifying for the final.

He was part of the trio that set the pace in the race and looked good for a medal till a little past the half-way mark. Otis Davis of USA and Carl Kaufmann of Germany sped to the first and second position after that.

Malcolm Spence of South Africa went past Milkha Singh and won the bronze medal, which was decided by a photo finish. Milkha set a new national record in the race but it was a heart-breaking finish for him and the entire nation.

milkha singh olympics
