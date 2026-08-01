‘When my father passed away, I thought everything had finished’: India’s CWG history-maker Asmita Dey remembers her dad

Asmita Dey made history for India in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday. The 23-year-old became the first Indian ever to win a CWG judo gold in the women’s 48kg category as she beat Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1. Her journey is nothing short of extraordinary. All odds were against her but she overcame them with a lot of resilience and stoicism.
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His father, no longer among us, was a bicycle mechanic in a small village in Tripura. His daily earnings amounted to practically nothing. ₹300 a day! The family lived in a mud house. There can't be a more humbling experience than that.
With all that in mind, Asmita’s success gets magnified. Life for an athlete in India can be hard. Most of them come from very poor backgrounds and for them, it’s not easy to break the shackles of poverty and oblivion. She has done it. No kudos are enough for what she has done, if truth be told. In many ways, it's nothing short of a miracle.
After winning the gold, Asmita remembered her father, who passed away seven years ago due to a brain stroke. "When my father passed away, I thought everything had finished because he was the one who supported me," she told PTI, struggling to hold back tears after her historic triumph.
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“I am from a very small village in Tripura. People there don't dream this big. But Papa always supported me.”
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“I am from a very small village in Tripura. People there don't dream this big. But Papa always supported me.”
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Asmita was 12 years old when she was scouted by Manik Lal Deb, judo coach at the Agartala sports hostel. Deb recalls what her father said to him. “When he came to send her off, he told me, ‘Sir, we are very small people. Help Asmita become something. Help her do something big.' I told him if she works hard, there’s nothing that will stop her,” the Indian Express quoted Deb as saying.
Deb said Asmita showed promise right from the outset. She was small in stature but she was quick, an asset Asmita put on view many times in her rounds at CWG 2026. “We weren’t looking for judo players. We were just looking for children who were physically gifted with good motor ability. Asmita was small, but she was very explosive.
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“It was, of course, a big help to her father that he didn’t have to feed one child, but he wanted big things for her. He wanted her to escape the conditions of her life,” he added.
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/‘When my father passed away, I thought everything had finished’: India’s CWG history-maker Asmita Dey remembers her dad
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