Who is Justin Suh, surprise leader at Honda Classic 2023

The 2023 Honda Classic is underway at the PGA National Members Club, and a 25-year-old golfer has taken the lead. Justin Suh surprised everyone by finishing the second round with a score of under 10, placing him one shot ahead of veteran Chris Kirk. With a six-point lead and a total score of under 10, Suh is excited to be leading the pack.

Suh made a name for himself by making 158 feet' worth of putts on Friday, with four consecutive birdies midway through the second round. When asked about his performance, Suh said, "The putter got hot. It was fun to see the putts go in." He also spoke about his humble beginnings, saying, "I just kept my head down and worked on my game. "

Feb 24, 2023; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Justin Suh plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament. (USA TODAY Sports)

Suh, who hails from Las Vegas, started playing golf during his development years. He represented his country at the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy and won the silver medal. He played alongside Cole Hammer and Collin Morikawa. Suh then attended the University of Southern California, where he was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2018. He topped the world amateur rankings in 2018 and turned professional in 2019 after graduating from college with a degree in business administration.

In the second year of his professional career, Suh posted eight in the top 10, 14 in the top 25, and a runner-up finish at the Utah Championship. He won the 2022 Korn Ferry Championship and earned an exemption into the 2023 Players Championship and the US Open. Suh was voted Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in 2022 for his exceptional performance.

Now, Suh is shining on the PGA Tour, leading the Honda Classic and making a name for himself. Kirk, who is one shot behind Suh, said, "I definitely won’t let that put a damper on a really good day.” The final rounds of the Honda Classic will take place on February 25 and 26, and all eyes will be on Justin Suh as he continues his quest for a championship win.

