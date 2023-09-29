Why teenager Esha Singh winning four Asian Games medals is not a surprise

The Indian shooters have produced a commanding show at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, recording their best-ever performance in the continental event. The unit has so far won 18 medals in multiple events over the period of six days, surpassing the previous best, which was 14 in the 2006 Doha Asian Games. (Follow | Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates) India shooter Esha Singh reacts while receiving the medal after the finals of women's 10m air pistol (individual) event at the 19th Asian Games(PTI)

Out of the 18, Esha Singh has been part of four (two team and two individual) at the ongoing showdown in China, which is the most by any Indian shooter in this edition.

Esha, who is just 18, has been a prodigy ever since bursting on the shooting scene. In 2018, when Esha was just 13, she had defeated the likes of Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu, both Commonwealth Games medallists, in the 10m air pistol national championships to become the youngest shooter to win a gold medal in the senior category.

Apart from that Esha also has a silver at the 2019 ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, where she finished second in the 10m air pistol women. She had also won a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

In the 2023 World Championships held in Baku, Esha managed to secure a gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team with Shiva Narwal.

However, her performance at Asian Games 2023 will be right at the top and in this article, we take a look at the four medals Esha won at Asian Games 2023.

25m Pistol team (Gold)

Esha combined with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan to clinch the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event earlier this week. The trio totalled 1759 to finish on top of the podium.

25m Pistol (Silver)

After securing a gold in the team's event, Esha added a silver, while competing in the women's individual 25m pistol event. She finished the contest with a total of 34, four points behind Liu Rui from China, who won gold and also set a new Asian Games record.

Manu Bhaker, another Indian taking part in the final, scored 21 to finish fifth in the event.

10m air Pistol (Silver)

Esha on Friday went to add another silver to her CV, this time in the individual 10m pistol event. While Esha put up a superb show, she was met with a fierce challenge by another Indian shooter Palak Gulia, who clinched gold in the event. The third place was occupied by Pakistan's Talat Kishmala.

If we look at the performance, Palak shot a total of 242.1 in the finals for an Asian Games record. Esha managed 239.7 and had to be content with the silver.

10m air pistol team (Silver)

This was in fact Esha's third medal in the continental event as she combined with Palak and Divya TS to help India win another silver. Esha herself led the trio from front and shot 579, while Palak and Divya managed 577 and 575 respectively, taking India's aggregate score to 1731 points. China, who won gold, finished with 1736, which is also an Asian Games record.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail