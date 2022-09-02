With eyes on Paris, new-look Indian team for world championships

There were sweeping changes in the Indian shooting team for the World Championships to be held in Cairo in October 12 - the first event to offer quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics for rifle and pistol shooters. The squad announced by the National Rifle Association of India on Friday has 22 shooters in eight Olympic events.

Only four shooters from the disappointing Tokyo Olympics campaign – Aishwarya Pratap Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, Elavenil Valarivan and Manu Bhaker – have survived the heat of a gruelling selection process spanning nine months and covering national meets, World Cups and domestic trials in three stages. Big names like Saurabh Chaudhary --- the only Indian to make the final in Tokyo, Abhishek Verma and Apurvi Chandela have fallen behind, even as a new crop and some old hands made their way, signalling yet another churn in Indian shooting.

London Olympics silver medallist Vijay Kumar completed a brilliant comeback and was picked for rapid fire pistol. Kumar had last appeared in an international meet at the same stage – world championships—four years ago in Changwaon. The 37-year-old’s other teammates are Anish Bhanwala, 19 and Vijayveer Sidhu, 20, -- both with great track records in junior world championships. Sidhu also features in the air pistol team, alongside 16-year-old prodigy Shiva Narwal and Army shooter Naveen.

The experienced Moudgil has roared back after the Tokyo debacle and is currently world No. 1 in 50m rifle 3 positions. The 28-year-old, a silver medallist from the last edition, will back herself to win a quota as she did in Changwon four years ago.

In men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, Tomar has maintained his strong hold and is now mature enough to perform on the big stage.

Also making a return was Mehuli Ghosh in 10m air rifle. Ghosh, who was part of the 2018 World Championships team silver along with Moudgil and Chandela, missed out on a Tokyo berth in the face of strong competition at home. Now she will have the onus to strike first along with Elaveneil, who has retained her place, and Meghana Sajjanar.

Pistol shooter Rhythm Sangwan has been in irresistible form this season and made it to both 25m pistol and air pistol teams. Bhaker could make the cut only in the 25m pistol. After Rahi Sarnobat pulled out because of health issues, Abhindya Ashok Patil got a berth.

The 10m air rifle men’s team has a new look with Arjun Babuta, Rudrannkksh Balasaheb Patil and Kiran Ankus Jadhav showing consistency this year.

A total of 32 Olympic quotas will be distributed, with a restriction of one quota per country in each of the eight events.

“The World Championships are tougher than the Olympics. We expect good results with a mix of new and young faces and some experienced shooters in the fray. The important thing will be to make the final first. They have prepared well and it will good test for all of them,” said national rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar.

