Wolves get payback in 41-point blowout of Pelicans

Reuters |
Mar 22, 2025 08:15 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-NOP/RECAP

Julius Randle scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 134-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in Minneapolis.

HT Image
HT Image

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels added 17 points apiece for Minnesota , which bounced back from a loss against the Pelicans two nights earlier. Rudy Gobert registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

C.J. McCollum scored 15 points to lead New Orleans . Bruce Brown scored 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Yves Missi pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson did not play because of a low back contusion.

The Timberwolves shot 53.9 percent overall and 43.2 percent from 3-point range. The Pelicans shot 50 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Minnesota won the assist-to-turnover ratio by a wide margin. The Timberwolves tallied 40 assists and 13 turnovers, and the Pelicans finished with 20 assists to go along with 25 turnovers.

The Pelicans trailed 97-72 at the end of the third quarter.

Randle made a pair of free throws to give Minnesota a 20-point lead with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter. The Timberwolves increased their advantage to 26 in the final minute of the quarter on a basket by Randle.

Jaylen Clark put Minnesota at the 100-point mark when he drained a 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Gobert made a steal moments later, and Clark finished the sequence with a dunk to give him five points in 21 seconds.

The Timberwolves built a 62-48 lead at the half.

McCollum made a jump shot to cut the deficit to 49-43 with 3:02 remaining in the first half.

Gobert made a pair of free throws on the opposite end of the court to boost Minnesota's lead to 51-43 with 2:44 left. That started a 14-5 run for the Timberwolves to finish the first half.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
