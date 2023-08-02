‘Working to secure commitments necessary for Hyderabad E-Prix'

Despite the Hyderabad E-Prix not making the provisional calendar for the 2023-24 Formula E season, its co-founder Alberto Longo remains positive about the race returning to India next year. “My team at Formula E is working incredibly hard to secure the commitments necessary that would enable us to return next season and deliver an even bigger event, with greater economic impact. I’m hopeful this will happen and we will race in Hyderabad in early 2024,” said Longo, who is also the Formula E chief championship officer.

Briton Jake Dennis of Andretti won the 2022-23 Formula E championship that concluded in London | Image for representation (AFP)

The Hyderabad E-Prix on February 11 was the first motorsport world championship race to be held in India since the unceremonious exit of Formula 1 in 2013. Formula E had signed a four-year contract with Ace Nxt Gen, the promoters of Hyderabad E-Prix, and the Government of Telangana with a possibility to host the race for another four years.

But when the provisional calendar for the 2023-24 season was announced in June, Hyderabad was missing from the 17-race season that will be held in 13 different cities. Significantly, three races – two in February and one in May – out of the 17 are yet to be announced.

If all goes well then Hyderabad will see the return of Formula E on either February 10 or 24, the two empty slots in that month. Formula E will announce the three cities in October following the next FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting. The season will start in Mexico City on January 13 with London hosting the final two races on July 20 and 21.

While the Hyderabad E-Prix was held successfully with DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Verge winning the exciting race, the E-Prix wasn’t without its problems. Taking place on a 2.83km temporary street circuit built in the city centre, the curbs introduced by authorities on major arterial roads threw the traffic into disarray for almost a week.

Inside the circuit complex, drivers complained about multiple issues including the lack of restrooms. Though the track was ready on time, several arrangements, facilities and construction work was completed at the last minute which did not impress the Formula E organisers.

But the race delivered an economic boost of $83.7 million to the host city, according to an independent study conducted by Nielsen Sports Analysis. More than 31,000 people attended or supported the sold-out event, with 59% coming from outside Hyderabad, generating significant inward investment into the local economy.

“The first Formula E race in India delivered thrilling entertainment for attending fans and viewers tuning in around the world while making a hugely positive impact on Hyderabad’s local and regional economy," said Longo. Briton Jake Dennis of Andretti won the 2022-23 Formula E championship that concluded in London on Sunday with Envision Racing winning the constructors’ title.

