World Archery Youth C'Ship: India defeat Turkey in Compound Cadet Women team event to win gold
World Archery Youth C'Ship: India defeat Turkey in Compound Cadet Women team event to win gold

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 04:29 PM IST
World Archery Youth C'Ship: India defeat Turkey in Compound Cadet Women team event to win gold

India won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Women team event in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday here in Wroclaw.

India defeated Turkey 228-216 in the finals to win a gold medal in the ongoing competition.

The Indian team comprised of Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Ridhi Varshini and they brought out a dominant performance to throw opponents Turkey off their mark.

On August 10, the Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team smashed two junior(U-18) world records during the qualification stages of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship.

Priya Gurjar, who shot 696 for individual pole, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for 2067/2160 points and smashed the standing women's team world record by 22 points.

The old record was held by the USA at 2045/2160 points. 

