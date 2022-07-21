World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra javelin throw qualifiers?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw qualifiers Live Streaming: After smashing his national record in the recently held Stockholm Diamond League, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will look for a even better display at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon. He will be seen in the qualification round of the men's javelin event and will be eyeing the 90m mark. Chopra's record stands at 89.94m mark, which he touched at the Diamond League.

He also is India’s biggest hope for a medal at the World Championships. India have so far won just one medal in the previous 17 editions. Chopra will face stiff competition from Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters, who had touched 90.31m in the Diamond League.

A total of 32 athletes will be in the fray out of which only 12 will advance to the finals. Here’s the live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra's event at the World Athletics Championship:

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra will be seen in the qualifying round of the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships on July 22 as per IST.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

Neeraj Chopra's qualifying round in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin at 5:35 AM IST.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships taking place?

Neeraj Chopra's qualifying round in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships will take place at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in India?

Neeraj Chopra's qualifying round in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championship will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in India?

The live streaming of event Neeraj Chopra's qualifying round in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championship will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

