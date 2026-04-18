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World Athletics concerned over quality of tracks in India, says AFI

World Athletics has raised concerns over India's synthetic tracks, citing substandard materials used in over 90%, impacting athlete performance and durability.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 09:40 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: World Athletics (WA) has raised concerns over the quality of synthetic tracks in India and has asked the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to oversee the track relaying process, according to the national body that will now help in the certification process to ensure that global standards are met.

Most synthetic athletics tracks in India do not meet the global standards, according to World Athletics. (HT Photo)

AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said substandard material are being used in more than 90 percent of tracks in India that impacts the performance of athletes and the longevity of the surface. He did not name any particular track.

“We had a meeting with World Athletics in Tokyo and it was very evident from them that they were not happy with the quality (of tracks) that was being certified. So, AFI will now help in certifying and ensuring that all standards of measurement and quality are met,” said Sumariwalla.

“I can tell you 90 percent plus tracks in India are substandard. The material, the process, the granules, and the laying methodology are substandard. The thickness is substandard and instead of polyurethane, rubber or tire rubber are being used. There are various issues, including measurements, with 90 plus percent of the tracks,” said Sumariwalla, a former AFI president who is a WA vice-president.

Currently there are nine tracks in India with Class 1 certification of World Athletics and 113 with Class 2 certification, besides two new indoor tracks. The usual practice is for the vendor to first lay the track and world athletics experts then do the tests and certify.

AFI has conducted a course with visiting foreign experts to help Indian officials understand how a track is to be laid, measured and tested. There are two different types of tracks: polyurethane and polychloroprene, and the way these tracks are laid are completely different.

India has several World Athletics-certified tracks. Sumariwalla said there is no danger of their certification getting cancelled but poor quality tracks mean they will not be able to last their full course and the performances of athletes on such tracks will also be impacted.

“Substandard means it (the track) may be too soft or too hard. That doesn’t make a difference to World Athletics. Except that in two years a track which should last you 10 years will be finished and you have to re-lay it. Athletes will not get good performance if you have rubber or tires instead of polyurethane.”

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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