World body warns WFI of suspension if polls are delayed

Indian wrestling plunged into a crisis on Tuesday with the world body (UWW) warning that if elections to the Wrestling Federation of India are not held within the 45-day deadline, it may suspend the Indian federation, “forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag.”

Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others reach Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river as a mark of protest on Tuesday.(Rameshwar Gaur)

UWW also urged that a “thorough and impartial investigation” into the allegations of “abuse and harassment” against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh needs to be conducted. An International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman said “The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing,” referring to the Delhi Police detaining the top wrestlers on Sunday to stop their march to the new parliament building.

“The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up on by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law,” he added.

UWW’s warning came on a day when wrestlers led by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat reached Haridwar to immerse their international medals in the Ganga to protest “government's inaction” despite FIRs being registered against Brij Bhushan on sexual harassment complaints by seven women wrestlers, including a minor. The unprecedented protests have crossed a month now.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed an ad hoc committee on April 27 on the union sports ministry’s directive to run WFI and hold fresh elections in 45 days. The panel has IOA’s EC member Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and national rifle coach Suma Shirur, also an eminent athlete in IOA. A retired high court judge is yet to be appointed as the other member to oversee the poll process.

UWW expressed concern over the wrestlers’ protests. “The wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities. UWW expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations,” it said in a statement.

UWW said the 45-day deadline for elections must be met and sought a response from IOA and the ad hoc panel. “Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year.”

UWW said it will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to check on their welfare.

IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey, when asked about the appointment of a retired judge, said: “We will let you know.”

A sports ministry official said: “Senior officials have been constantly engaged with the wrestlers since January to assure them that all necessary actions were being taken as per law.”

The ad hoc committee is yet to take up matters related to the elections. Some state units have written to the ad hoc panel accusing Singh of “illegally” giving affiliation to parallel bodies.

The WFI executive committee was first suspended on January 21 after the wrestlers first raised allegations against Singh. It resumed activities after an Oversight Committee submitted its report to the sports ministry only to be suspended again and its May 7 election plans scrapped.

A national coach hoped the UWW statement was taken seriously. “The preparation for the Asian Games and World Championships have taken a hit. National camps are also not being held. With the threat of a ban, it will impact the morale of the wrestlers," the coach said.

The IOC spokesman added: “The IOC also urges IOA to take all necessary actions to protect the athletes and to make sure that the elections of WFI are happening as planned and in line with the regulations of UWW as an International Federation.”

