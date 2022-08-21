World U20 Wrestling : Women wrestlers finish second overall

After the high of Commonwealth Games(CWG) 2022, where India's wrestlers clinched a total of twelve medals including six gold and were the most successful nation in the sport, there is great news for India in wrestling again. This time, the medal rush came in World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022 where the Indian women wrestlers showed their mettle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria, India's women wrestlers won a total of seven medals including one gold to finish second in team ranking among all participating nations. The gold medal was won by Antim Panghal who became the first Indian woman wrestler to be crowned U-20 world champion.

Priya Malik (76kg),Sonam Malik (62kg)and Priyanka (65kg) took home silver for India while Sito (57kg), Reetika (72kg) and Priyanshi (50kg) won bronze. Thus, of the total of ten women wrestlers who took part in the championship, six succeeded in getting a place on the podium.

Earlier in the championships, Indian men wrestlers also performed well and won seven medals including one silver and six bronze in the men's freestyle wrestling. Sports Authority of India(SAI) had celebrated the marvellous performance of the wrestlers with a congratulatory tweet on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated and heaped praise on India's Under-20 World Wrestling champion Antim Panghal after she clinched a gold medal in the women's 53 Kg weight category in Bulgaria's Sofia.

"Great pride for the nation as Antim Panghal, a Khelo India medalist, scripts history as the first Indian woman to win a gold at the U20 World Wrestling Championship. It is also India's best-ever performance at the event with 14 medals (7 men; 7 women). Extremely proud of you!" tweeted Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail