World wrestling body suspends WFI

The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its delay in holding elections. The decision means Indian wrestlers cannot compete under the Tricolour at the world championships, in Serbia from September 16. They will have to participate under a neutral flag.

Along with Vinesh, Punia and Malik have been at the front and centre of protests against Brij Bhusan(AFP)

The directive of the world body will apply to all UWW events till the suspension is revoked. India’s wrestlers will be able to compete under the national flag in Asian Games because it is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

WFI election has been delayed due court cases. The Supreme Court, which had earlier vacated a stay on the elections, may hear the case on Friday.

The current stay on WFI elections came from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 11, one day before the polls. The Deepinder Hooda-led Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association had moved court pleading that it, and not Haryana Wrestling Association which was included, be allowed to take part in the elections.

On May 30, UWW had issued a warning asking Indian authorities to hold WFI elections within 45 days or face suspension.

“Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year,” said the UWW statement.

UWW had also asked IOA and the ad-hoc committee running WFI to keep them updated about the elections. That’s because WFI was suspended by the sports ministry in April.

When IOA acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey was reached for a reaction on UWW's decision, he said: “We will issue a statement.” IOA president PT Usha did not respond to calls and text messages.

Officials aware of the development said it was IOA’s responsibility to convey to UWW the delay in elections due to court cases and seek time. To protect relationships, the officials requested anonymity.

The process for WFI elections started in July but was stayed twice by courts, first by the Guwahati High Court and then by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Singh loyalist Sanjay Kumar Singh and 2010 CWG champion Anita Sheoran, who has the support of the protesting wrestlers, are two candidates in fray for the president’s post.

"Today is a black day for Indian wrestling. Due to Brij Bhushan and his henchmen, the country's wrestlers will not be able to play with the Tricolour. The Tricolour is the pride of the country and it is the dream of every player to run with the Tricolour in the field after winning. How much damage will this Brij Bhushan and his men do to the country," said Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Along with Vinesh Phogat, Punia and Malik have been at the front and centre of protests against Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh who is facing charges of “sexual harassment” in court. UWW has said it has been “monitoring” the protest. Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh finished three terms in office as president earlier this year and is not eligible to contest.

Trials on Friday

The two-day selection trials for the world championships are scheduled in Patiala from Friday under IOA’s ad-hoc committee currently running WFI. “There will be no change in the schedule of the trials,” said an official.

