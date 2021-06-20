Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Wrestler Great Khali's mother passes away
others

Wrestler Great Khali's mother passes away

Tandi Devi, mother of wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana, passed away while battling with multi-organ problem here in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Great Khali seen at the Mumbai airport.

Tandi Devi, mother of wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana, passed away while battling with multi-organ problem here in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Tandi Devi was aged 75 and she breathed her last on Sunday, the hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Khali's mother was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last week.

Rana aka Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police.

During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion

He has also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
great khali
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP