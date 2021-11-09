Wrestler Virender Singh conferred Padma Shri

Wrestler Virender Singh was on Tuesday honoured with Padma Shri at the civilian awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for 2021.

Veteran Indian table tennis player Mouma Das was also honoured with the Padma Shri on Tuesday.

On Monday, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award while women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal was honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Rani Rampal had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year.

Padma Shri is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The Padma awards are the country's highest civilian honours and are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).