Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Wrestler Virender Singh conferred Padma Shri
others

Wrestler Virender Singh conferred Padma Shri

Virender Singh received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Virender Singh received the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind.(Twitter/President of India)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:36 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Wrestler Virender Singh was on Tuesday honoured with Padma Shri at the civilian awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for 2021.

Veteran Indian table tennis player Mouma Das was also honoured with the Padma Shri on Tuesday.

On Monday, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award while women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal was honoured with the Padma Shri award.

Rani Rampal had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year.

Padma Shri is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The Padma awards are the country's highest civilian honours and are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Silver for Rahi, gold for Manu as India land 5 medals at ISSF President's Cup

In conversation with Jamie Chadwick: from fond recollections of Chennai to F1

Boxer Arundhati Choudhary set to move Delhi HC against BFI

India end U23 World Wrestling C'ships with five medals
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP