Wrestlers hit streets, seek wider support

The protesting wrestlers on Monday marched from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place, demanding justice and the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as their sit-in continued for the 23rd day. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat with Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and others march towards Connaught Place to protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh(PTI)

While the wrestlers have taken out two candlelight marches in the past, Monday was the first instance of them stepping out of Janar Mantar Road. The decision, they said, was part of the larger outreach intended to make their struggle a pan-India movement.

Flanked by personnel from Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force, the march began at around 5:45 PM and passed through busy thoroughfares in peak traffic hours. About 250 people, led by Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, covered a distance of about five kilometres in 45 minutes. Chandrashekhar Azad, the co-founder, and president of Bhim Army, was also present.

"We decided to come out of Jantar Mantar because we wanted to reach out to people. Harassment against women is rampant in all sectors and we want to encourage women to come forward and fight for their rights," said Phogat.

Malik reiterated that the wrestlers' sit-in will continue till Singh is arrested. The 30-year-old also alleged that the minor complainant is still being threatened and intimidated. "We have been informed that she is being watched by Singh's men who do rounds of her house. She is still being put under pressure to take back her complaint but we will not back down till Singh is arrested," she said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference with Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Birender Singh, the wrestlers claimed attempts of stalking by unidentified women on Sunday night.

"Last night, 2-3 women tried to enter our enclosure and said they wanted to spend the night here. We didn't know them and neither were they carrying any personal IDs, so we turned them back. They also took photos and shot videos of us despite our objection, " Malik said.

"There could be efforts to sabotage our campaign. You never know what Singh is capable of," another wrestler said.

Malik also announced that the wrestlers will soon start writing to international athletes to garner support for their protest. "We will write letters to Olympic champions from other countries, seeking their support for our cause. We will take this protest to the international level. We will write letters to international Olympians and ask them to support us," she said.

"We feel we have been confined to Jantar Mantar for a while now. It's perhaps time to step out and also get some support from outside," Phogat agreed.

The wrestlers' decision to write to international athletes comes a day after they wrote to 43 women legislators from the BJP.

They also sought to amplify support by asking for missed calls on a number created specifically for the purpose. Later, a Twitter account by the name of Wrestlers Protest India also went live. The account will be used to post protest-related updates, the wrestlers informed.

