Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST

Taking up position in the 10m air rifle final at the ISSF World Cup here, world No.1 Divyansh Panwar felt as if everything was new. His heart was racing, and the pressure of a big final was building. This was hardly like a shooter who had made podium finish a habit in 2019, winning two gold (one in mixed team) and a silver in the World Cup series. That was before the pandemic halted the progress of the Indian shooters who were peaking for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points. Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA won gold (249.8) and Istvan Peni of Hungary the silver (249.7).

The anxiety level was no different for other Indian medallists--Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker (gold-silver) in women’s 10m air pistol and Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (silver-bronze) in men’s air pistol final. All took time to find their best. Even Chaudhary, who is known to dominate from the start, was inconsistent in the beginning. He was seventh after five shots and climbed to fourth after the second series.

With a 10.1 in the penultimate shot, Chaudhary took the lead as just .3 separated him and Javad Foroughi of Iran. But a 9.8 in his last shot saw Chaudhary finish second as Foroughi hit 10.5 to seize gold. Foroughi, ranked 107 in the world to Chaudhary’s no.4, dropped to his knees to thank the Almighty. Verma took bronze with a score of 221.8. Shahzar Rizvi came fifth (177.1).

The women’s 10m pistol final, which also had three Indians, was a low-scoring affair. Deswal tallied 238.8 and Bhaker 236.7 for a one-two finish. Shri Nivetha, the other Indian, was fourth (193.5).

Like Chaudhary, Panwar too showed brilliant rear-guard fight to finish among medals. “I had almost forgotten how to shoot in a final. We are competing after such a long time and I had to remind myself at every step how to play a match. It was a good fight, a tough competition and I am happy I was able to finish on the podium,” said the 18-year-old. The other Indian in the final, Arjun Babuta, started well but finished fifth with a score of 185.5.

Panwar was inconsistent in the first two series of five shots each. After the first series, he was seventh in the eight-shooter final. After 10 shots, he was tied fifth, and as the action entered the home stretch, Panwar kept getting better. He kept pushing past opponents, saving himself from elimination.

From the 15th shot onwards, he was consistently shooting 10.5s and higher. Though it was too late to catch up with the leaders, the teenager found focus to squeeze into medal contention, eventually finishing third.

“I was nervous before the final started. The heartbeat was high. I didn’t know how to handle the situation. If I have one bad shot, I feel de-motivated. My coach was in the stands and I was having eye contact with him. It calmed me down.”

After the lockdown, Panwar had trained at home in a makeshift range and the national camp started only in October. There were four domestic trials in January and February to prepare Indian shooters for the World Cup.

“Domestic competitions are different, though we have good competitions. Here in a Word Cup, you need a different mindset. You know you are competing against Olympians. Pressure starts building—you think about your form, winning a medal for the country, your world ranking (No. 1). It all adds and becomes big,” said the youngster.

The lockdown period was the worst for Indian shooters and Panwar said he felt dispirited. “The confidence was low. There were no plans for the future, no competition. I went blank, honestly. Then I started training and felt much better,” he said.

Deswal said it was the same for all the Indian shooters competing after a long time. “All of us are trying to regain old form. The lockdown was difficult. I tried to focus on my technique and give my best today,” said Deswal, one of the India's Olympic quota-winning shooters.

Moudgil fifth

Anjum Moudgil also struggled initially, and despite a late fightback, finished fifth with an aggregate score of 187.8. Moudgil was the only Indian in the women’s 10m air rifle final with her compatriots, world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela, eliminated in the qualification round.

USA had a one-two finish with Mary Tucker (251.6) and Alison Marie Weisz (250.4) winning gold and silver respectively. Hungary's Denes Eszter won bronze (230.2).

