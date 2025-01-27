Menu Explore
You can't show disrespect to players: Shan Masood to Pakistan media

PTI |
Jan 27, 2025 03:32 PM IST

You can't show disrespect to players: Shan Masood to Pakistan media

Multan, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood on Monday urged the media of his country to stop disrespecting players after being asked if he will step down as leader of the pack on his own or the PCB will have to remove him.

HT Image
HT Image

Shan lost his cool at the post match conference following his team's heavy 120-run defeat against the West Indies on the third day of the second Test.

The Pakistan skipper ignored the question and requested for the next query, to which the same journalist interjected and sought a reply to his question first.

"You have your opinion and I respect that but there is a lot of disrespect in your question," Masood said.

"You can't show disrespect to players, me and the others. We all play for Pakistan and get results but no one will tolerate such disrespect. You have to understand that. You want to put someone down fine but we all are Pakistan players," he added.

Masood said that the PCB is the decision maker and the players have always accepted whatever decisions the Board has made.

"You have to understand and appreciate that we are trying to do something different and you must study that. Anyone can google something but we are trying to do something and we have won three out of the last four Tests at home."

Shan conceded that Pakistan’s failure to bowl out West Indies quickly on the first day after having them 38 for 7 and 8 for 64 was a big let down and the batting was also shoddy.

"We have been facing this problem of not being able to quickly get the lower order out for sometime now and we have to find a way to resolve this because in Tests you have to grab the opportunities that come your way as a team."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

