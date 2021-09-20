Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar admitted to AIIMS after chest congestion, says feeling better
sports

Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar admitted to AIIMS after chest congestion, says feeling better

Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31, is awaiting his test reports after he was admitted to the prestigious medical facility four days back.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar admitted to AIIMS after chest congestion, says feeling better(PTI (FILE PHOTO))

Paralympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after experiencing chest congestion but he is "feeling better" now.

Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31, is awaiting his test reports after he was admitted to the prestigious medical facility four days back.

"I have been here for four days after feeling chest congestion. I am feeling better now," Kumar told PTI.

"Everyday, there is a test and the doctors are going to tell (what is future course of action) in a day or two," he added.

The 29-year-old Patna-born athlete, whose left leg was paralysed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, had competed in the T-42 final despite suffering a knee injury while training before his event. He later said he was on the verge of pulling out of the competition. He jumped 1.83m to win the bronze.

"I had my meniscus dislocated (during training). I cried whole night and thought of pulling out of the event. I spoke to my family back home and my father asked me to read Bhagavad Gita and focus on what I can do and not on what I have no control over," he had said then.

RELATED STORIES

Kumar is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and world silver medallist (2019).

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position. PTI PDS PDS AH AH

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad kumar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shiva, Sanjeet, Hussamuddin one win away from world championship selection

Juve's post-Ronaldo nightmare showing no sign of abating

Liverpool's Thiago to miss next two games with calf injury

Ridhi, steady and good to go
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP