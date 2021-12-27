e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / SA vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka post 396 - there best score in South Africa

SA vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka post 396 - there best score in South Africa

The Sri Lankans continued where they left off on the first day with an attacking brand of batting as Dasun Shanaka hit 66 not out for his maiden Test half-century.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Centurion
Sri Lanka charged to 396 all out in its first innings
Sri Lanka charged to 396 all out in its first innings (Twitter)
         

Sri Lanka charged to 396 all out in its first innings and its highest Test total in South Africa but also lost two bowlers to injury to dampen its hopes in the opening match of the series on Sunday.

The Sri Lankans continued where they left off on the first day with an attacking brand of batting as Dasun Shanaka hit 66 not out for his maiden Test half-century. Shanaka’s innings was peppered with five sixes and Sri Lanka added 56 rapid runs to its overnight total of 340-6 before South Africa wrapped up the tail.

South Africa was 45-0 at lunch in its reply and Sri Lanka’s bowling attack was badly diminished with the absence of spinner Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha.

De Silva made 79 with the bat on Saturday to help Sri Lanka to its impressive first-innings total but had to retire hurt during his innings with a left thigh injury. He has now been ruled out for two weeks and will likely miss the rest of the two-test series, the Sri Lanka team said.

Pace bowler Rajitha pulled up while bowling on Sunday morning and had to leave the field with a suspected groin injury, meaning the Sri Lankan bowling attack was badly depleted as early as the second day as the tourists tried to press home their advantage in the Test.

South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar faced 11 overs before the lunch break, with Markram cruising to 27 not out with five fours. Elgar was 15 not out but South Africa was still 351 runs behind.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
Covid-19: These states have renewed restrictions ahead of new year celebrations 
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade
Covid-19: December deadliest month in US, January projections more worrisome
Covid-19: December deadliest month in US, January projections more worrisome
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In