Shahid Afridi names 4 best batsmen of world cricket, only 1 Indian makes the cut

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi named his four favourite batsmen currently plying their trade in world cricket. In an interactive session with his fans on microblogging site Twitter, Afridi named four batsmen when asked about his favourite in world cricket currently. Afridi took the names of India captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, Australia’s Steve Smith and England Test skipper Joe Root.

“Virat Kohli, Babar, Root, Smith,” was Afridi’s reply to a fan’s tweet.

Afridi, however refused to choose between Kohli and Babar Azam when asked by another fan. “Both,” replied Afridi to the fan’s tricky question.

It all started when Afridi invited questions from the fans on Twitter.

Right now, Kohli is on top of the heap without being flashy. He scores a fifty in almost every third match.

Only Babar Azam has a fifty-plus average (54.21) apart from Kohli (50.85) in T20 Internationals. But then, Kohli has maintained this average over 71 matches as opposed to 30 T20Is played by Azam.

Afridi had also termed Virat Kohli a great for his brilliant unbeaten 72-run knock against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Mohali which gave India a 7-wicket win.

“Congratulations Kohli! You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” tweeted Afridi after the match.

Afridi was replying to ICC’s congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli in which the parent body of cricket acknowledged the India captain achieving the feat of averaging 50+ in the all three formats for the second time in his career.

Apart from Kohli and Babar Azam, Afridi also mentioned Steve Smith and Joe Root’s name. Both Smith and Root were part of the recently-concluded Ashes which ended at 2-2. Smith literally carried the Australian batting on his shoulders scoring 774 runs from seven innings at a staggering average of 110.57.

Root, on the other hand, did not set the stage on fire but he did score three fluent half-centuries in the Ashes.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 12:42 IST