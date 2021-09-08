Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery
sports

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat undergoes elbow surgery(Twitter)

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday underwent a surgery on her right elbow, days after pulling out of the World Championship trials here.

The 27-year-old reigning Asian champion had pulled out of the World Championship trials here on August 31 after competing in her opening bout.

At that time, she had said that her pull-out was not due to injury and she only felt "dizzyness".

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.

Vinesh, who had made a shock quarterfinal exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India last month for indiscipline before being let off with a warning. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vinesh phogat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alex Albon to join Nicholas Latifi at Williams F1 team in 2022

Athletes resorting to crowdfunding due to lack of funds: Olympian Keshavan

Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics

This is a new beginning for Indian hockey: Dilpreet on Olympic bronze medal
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP