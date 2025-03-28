Taylor Jenkins fired: Who will become Memphis Grizzlies' next head coach? Key candidates

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Friday that they are parting ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, just before playoffs. The decision comes after Ja Morant and co's shocking defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. At the helm, Jenkins led Memphis to a 250-214 win-loss record. Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was fired on Friday(AP)

“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward," Grizzlies president and GM of basketball operations Zach Kleiman said in a statement.

Who will replace Taylor Jenkins as Memphis Grizzlies' head coach?

After Jenkins' departure, several candidates could be considered to replace him as Memphis Grizzlies head coach. While the NBA side has not confirmed a replacement, it is likely that assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo will be considered for the role.

Beyond Iisalo, other potential candidates include:

- Jarron Collins: An assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, Collins has previously interviewed for head coaching positions.

- Ettore Messina: Currently an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, Messina is a two-time Euroleague Coach of the Year and has extensive international coaching experience.

- Adrian Griffin: The lead assistant with the Toronto Raptors, Griffin is known for his work on both sides of the ball and has interviewed for multiple head coaching positions.

- Jordi Fernandez: A former player development coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Fernandez has head coaching experience in the G League.

Given the timing of Jenkins' departure, it's likely that the Grizzlies will initially appoint an interim head coach to lead the team through the remainder of the season. A comprehensive search for a permanent head coach will likely commence after the season concludes.