Who is Lil Mabu? Bonnie Blue spotted on date with rapper at NBA game in Miami

Drill rapper Lil Mabu and OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue were seen courtside at an NBA game in Miami, per several videos and photos circulating on social media. Drill rapper Lil Mabu and adult film star Bonnie Blue's appearance at an NBA game raised eyebrows. (Instagram/lilmabu)

The ‘Big Dog Sh*t’ rapper, however, confirmed their relationship in a later Instagram post, sharing several cosy pictures with Bonnie and an apparent engagement ring.

“her hol*s are for everyone but her heart is mine.🥹❤️ video drops Thursday,” he captioned the post.

“Thanks for being so supportive of my work baby cakes,” the adult star chimed in.

ALSO READ| Who is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans star who hooked up with 120 ‘college students’ during Spring-break

The Mathematical Disrespect even posted an Insta story with an audience poll asking, “Just hard launched Mrs. Mabu, Vide dropping where?” alluding their upcoming exclusive NSFW content.

Excited Lil Mabu brags about upcoming NSFW content with current flame, Bonnie Blue.(Instagram/lilmabu)

Who is Lil Mabu?

Matthew ‘Lil Mabu’ Peter DeLuca is a 17-year-old rapper who has gained popularity for his controversial drill music. With 1.8 million Insta followers, he has built a persona around themes of crime, rebellion, and street violence.

Drill rap, the genre that helped Mabu rise to fame, is known for its aggressive lyrics that often glorify guns, drugs, and violence, that has led to several real life violence.

The young rapper comes from a privileged background, attending the elite Collegiate School in Manhattan, one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious prep schools, with an annual tuition fee of $60,000.

He then went to Emory University in Atlanta to pursue further higher studies.

Despite portraying a tough, streetwise image, Lil Mabu resides with his parents in a luxurious five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo on the Upper East Side. His family also owns a massive 6,182-square-foot mansion in Water Mill, located in the Hamptons. Together, the two properties are valued at nearly $12 million.

Mabu’s father, Peter DeLuca, is a well-known Manhattan funeral director who was accused by his ex-wife, Jane DeLuca, of colluding with corrupt Brooklyn judges to defraud her of millions during their divorce in 2006.

ALSO READ| Bonnie Blue addresses pregnancy rumours, reveals why she ‘would never lie’ about it

Bonnie Blue touts about bedding ‘barely legal’ men

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old OnlyFans model and influencer has been just done with her trip to Cancun, where she claims to have slept with at least five “barely legal” men.

Bonnie’s social media posts from the holiday show her engaging in PDA with young men. She even captioned one of her photos, "Turning Cancun into ca*cu*," as she flaunted her escapades. She even engaged with her followers by asking them to guess the “body count” of men she had been with during the trip.