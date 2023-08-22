Tekken 8 release date has reportedly leaked online

The release date for Tekken 8 has been leaked on the Microsoft Store as January 26, 2024.

Prior to Gamescom Opening Night Live, the release date for Tekken 8 has been exposed through a leak. Pic Source: X/ @Fighters_Gen

Earlier, Bandai Namco hinted the game could be released by April 2024. So, while we should be cautious about the leaked date, it's possible that Tekken 8 will be released in late January or early February.

Excitement Builds for Tekken 8

Fans of the Tekken series will be excited to hear that the release date for Tekken 8 has been leaked, matching the rumors for January 26, 2024. The game's beta tests have gone well, impressing players who had the chance to try it. Since many previous leaks have turned out to be true, fans are hopeful that this one will come true too. Some speculate that the game might be released in the first few months of 2024, based on the successful beta tests and other confirmed character leaks. There's also anticipation about a new character, Heihachi's secret daughter Reina, joining the roster, even though Bandai Namco hasn't confirmed this officially yet. The Tekken community is buzzing with excitement!

A New Battle in Tekken 8

They're making Tekken 8 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is about a fight between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, who are father and son. Things are different from Tekken 7, where Heihachi Mishima died and Jin got better at using his devil powers.

