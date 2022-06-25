Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title

Petra Kvitova defeated Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday to win the Eastbourne title. Kvitova sealed a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the Eastbourne International women's final match.(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years — and 29th trophy of her singles career overall — after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets and feasting on the Latvian's second serve. Kvitova saved five break points in the fourth game of the second set to stay in control of the match at 3-1.

“Playing on the grass is very special for me every time,” the 32-year-old Czech player said in her on-court interview. “It's the best preparation for Wimbledon, as well.”

Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, plays Tuesday at the All England Club in a first-round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy. She is now 5-1 in grass-court finals in her career. Her most recent title on grass had been Birmingham in 2018.

The eighth-seeded Ostapenko, a Wimbledon semifinalist four years ago, won the 2017 French Open. Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face Maxime Cressy in the men's final.

