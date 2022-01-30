'A few months ago, we were joking about being on crutches': Federer congratulates Nadal on record 21st Grand Slam title

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Sunday congratulated Rafael Nadal, who won a record 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final of the Australian Open.

“What a match! To my friend and great rival @RafaelNadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing,” Federer wrote on Instagram.

Federer's message for Nadal. (Instagram)

“Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication, and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honored to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one,” Federer further wrote.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic also took to his official social media account to congratulate Nadal.

“Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him,” wrote Djokovic.

The legendary Spaniard rallied to defeat world number two Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 as he clinched the record-breaking Australian Open trophy at Rod Laver Arena. The title clash lasted for incredible five hours and 24 minutes.

With this triumph, Nadal has broken his tie with Novak Djokovic and Federer for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles in history.

The Spaniard has also become the fourth man in history to claim multiple crowns at all four majors.

It was a victory that defied time and logic, the 35-year-old completing his first five-set win from a two-set deficit in 15 years -- since overhauling Mikhail Youzhny in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2007.

Having suffered four final defeats in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019, Nadal can now savour a second Melbourne Park crown, 13 years after beating Federer in the 2009 decider.