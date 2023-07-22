After Novak Djokovic slaying at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz aims to end Rafael Nadal's dream return to French Open

The Centre Court at the All England Club was Novak Djokovic's arena. For a decade, the Serb has dominated every single opponent, since 2013, at the iconic venue, en route to his seven titles at Wimbledon, which included four in a row. He was believed to script the same in 2023 Championships final earlier this month, but Carlos Alcaraz ended his reign. The Spaniard, who had only a 4-2 record across last two grass court seasons, emerged as the victor at the end of an enthralling five-set battle. Despite a fresh new challenge in US Open up next, Alcaraz has his eyes set on the biggest prize in men's singles tennis as he fired a warning to Rafael Nadal.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been out of action since January this year when he had incurred a hip injury during his second-round loss at Australian Open. He missed the clay and grass court season, which included the French Open and Wimbledon, and has now withdrawn himself from US Open as well. He underwent a surgery on his hip earlier in May and is now recovering by the day with an eye on a return in 2024, which he hinted as his last year in professional tennis.

With Nadal yet to confirm his return date, let alone his schedule for 2024, fans have already been expecting a dream return in French Open with an unprecedented 15th title haul. However, Alcaraz, in an interview with newspaper L'Équipe on the sidelines of the Hopman Cup in Nice, revealed that he intends to end Nadal's dream return to Roland Garros.

When asked whether he considers the possibility to beating the King of Clay at Roland Garros next year, Alcaraz said: "It could be a good goal. But [the goal] will be the same every year: win a Grand Slam every year."

Alcaraz also intends to team up with Nadal for the 2024 Olympics, which has been on latter's wish list for his final year in professional tennis, as expressed by him during his press conference in May.

"It would be a dream to live the experience of playing doubles with your idol," insisted Alcaraz in conversation with to El Partidazo de Cope. "Let's see how he's doing and how he's going, you know, in this year. Hopefully, he's going great but for me, it could be a dream to play doubles with him."

