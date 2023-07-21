Carlos Alcaraz makes blockbuster offer to Rafael Nadal, shares new 'dream' after Wimbledon win

It hasn't even been a week since Carlos Alcaraz scripted the biggest win of his career at the 2023 Wimbledon final, beating seven-time winner Novak Djokovic to claim his maiden grass court Slam and taking his Major tally to two, in addition to his 2022 US Open haul. As Alcaraz now gears up for a fresh new challenge in his young career as he heads to US Open as a defending champion, the Spaniard made a blockbuster offer to Rafael Nadal while sharing his new "dream". Carlos Alcaraz has never teamed up with Rafael Nadal for any tennis event in his career

Nadal has been out of action since January, when he suffered a hip injury during his second-round loss in Australian Open. He missed the entire clay and grass court season, including French Open and Wimbledon and is set to miss US Open as well as he now recovers from a surgery on his hip.

During a press conference held in May at his academy in Spain, Nadal had revealed that 2024 could be his final professional year on tour and that he intends to be part of Spain's squad for the Olympics which will be held in Paris.

Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope after his Wimbledon win, Alcaraz revealed that he is dreams to play doubles with Nadal in Olympics where the tennis events will be held at Roland Garros, where the legend has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams.

"It would be a dream to live the experience of playing doubles with your idol," insisted Alcaraz. "Let's see how he's doing and how he's going, you know, in this year. Hopefully, he's going great but for me, it could be a dream to play doubles with him."

Alcaraz has never teamed up with Nadal for any tennis event in his career, but the two have faced each other on ATP tour with the latter winner two of the three encounters before the 20-year-old stunned him at 2022 Madrid Open quarters. The two remains on very good terms with Alcaraz recently revealing the role of the 37-year-old in his win against Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final.

He explained: "He [Nadal] sent me a message. First he sent it to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate it. That someone like him, an idol of my childhood and who continues to be so, sends you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life is something to admire."

