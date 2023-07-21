Novak Djokovic's major revelation on plan for US Open 2023 preparation after making Carlos Alcaraz revenge claim

Novak Djokovic may have lost another shot at being the first man since Rod Laver to script the elite Calendar Slam in men's singles tennis since 1968 after suffering a shock defeat in the Wimbledon 2023 final against Carlos Alcaraz, but the aim for an unprecedented 24th Major remains a dream for the Serb who now eyes a return to the US Open for the first time in two years. And ahead of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, Djokovic revealed his plan to prepare for New York, days after claiming that he hopes for another meeting with Alcaraz. After Wimbledon loss, Novak Djokovic eagerly awaits an US Open meeting with Carlos Alcaraz

It has been five days since world tennis has moved away from Wimbledon with couple of clay court events underway in Hamburg and Bastad and Croatia Open yet to start before the North American hardcourt swing gets underway in Washington from July end onwards.

Djokovic had missed all of the tennis events in North America in the last two years owing his stance over Covid vaccination which stood against the rules of entry for foreign travellers amid the pandemic. The 36-year-old missed six Masters 1000 events in all between 2021 and 2022 including the US Open. But with U.S government easing on the restriction for international travellers, Djokovic will finally be able to take part in the not just the US Open, but also the tune-up events.

Speaking to Serbian outlet Sport Klub a day after the Wimbledon loss, Djokovic revealed his plan for the preparation for the Slam at Flushing Meadows. He will only appear in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and will miss the Rogers Cup in Toronto. The latter will begin from August 7 onwards, followed by Cincinnati Masters from August 13 onwards. The final preparatory event will be the ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem from August 20 before the Major begins from August 28 onwards in New York.

“Yes, that’s the plan for now – I will play in Cincinnati as preparation for New York," he said.

Djokovic eyes Alcaraz revenge

The world No.2 suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon final in 4 hours and 42 minutes with Alcaraz scripting a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win. It was the Spaniard's first ever win against Djokovic in a Grand Slam meeting and second overall in three ATP meetings after 2022 Madrid Open semis. However, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is already eying a fourth meeting with Alcaraz in US Open, where the 20-year-old will head as a defending champion.

“I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not?” he had told reporters. “I think it’s good for the sport, No 1 and No 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn’t be better for our sport in general, so why not?”

Djokovic has lifted the US Open title three times in his career, the last being in 2018. He did have the chance in 2021 when he had reached the final with a win away from a monumental Calendar Slam before losing in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev. Overall, he has a 81-13 record in New York with eight finals and 12 appearances in semi-final.

