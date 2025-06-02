Search Search
Alexander Bublik storms into maiden Grand Slam quarters, stuns Jack Draper in French Open

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 02, 2025 11:14 PM IST

Bublik will aim to extend his stellar run at the Roland Garros when he takes on either world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or No. 17 seed Andrey Rublev in the last eight.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal on Monday after he beat Britain's Jack Draper in the fourth-round clash on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the 2025 French Open, winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Bublik will aim to extend his stellar run at the Roland Garros when he takes on either world No. 1 Jannik Sinner or No. 17 seed Andrey Rublev in the last eight.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik reacts during his men's singles match against Britain's Jack Draper on day 9 of the French Open tennis tournament(AFP)
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik reacts during his men's singles match against Britain's Jack Draper on day 9 of the French Open tennis tournament(AFP)

Bublik, who became the only Kazakh player to reach a Slam quarterfinal in men's singles, was left in tears after the win as he fell on the ground. 

Draper was a heavy favourite after a strong season so far in which he has won the Indian Wells title and reached the Madrid Open final. But Bublik produced an inspired performance and eventually sealed the win in a dramatic final game, in which Draper missed five break points, on his second match point.

The world No. 62 has never made it past the fourth round in any Slam. His best show in Paris was a second-round appearance, which he achieved four times in his career.

Earlier in the evening, Novak Djokovic kept his hopes alive for an unprecedented 25th major as he beat Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round. It was his 100th career win at the French Open, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal. He is now 100-16 at the Slam. Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a berth in the semifinals.

More to follow…

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
