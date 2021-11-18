Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alexander Zverev joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in semis at ATP Finals

Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev’s semi-final opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his group stage match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:19 PM IST
AP |

The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.

Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.

Zverev, the 2018 champion, didn’t face a single break point against Hurkacz, a first-time qualifier.

Both players served 11 aces amid quick conditions inside the Pala Alpitour.

The result means that Medvedev’s final group match later against Jannik Sinner — an alternate who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini — is largely meaningless.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
